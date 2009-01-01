I just bought a 1990sx and the jet pump is locked up. Stock impeller. I am looking for a skat trak 15.5 or something I can use with the stock engine. Let me know if someone has a complete pump they want to sell. Also, looking for suggestions on simple things I can do to get the SX to hook up. All of the JS550s I have ridden in the past seem to cavitate alot before they take off. I have never ridden a SX.

I understand 1991 and on had a better reed engine. As far as I can tell, mine is completely stock.

Thanks,
Jason