Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Starter Relay Question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2008 Location NY Posts 12 Starter Relay Question Hi everyone! I have a question about my starter relay for a honda jet ski. It has two terminals and one has a yellow dot with a green wire while the other terminal has a pink dot with a yellow and red wire. There's also two loose wires, one is red and the other is black. My question is which wire goes with what terminal. Thank you in advance! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules