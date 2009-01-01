Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Sxr 1100 #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2005 Location So. Cali Age 30 Posts 275 Sxr 1100 Well, I just finished this build and took meticulous care of it during the process. Don't want to sell, but a home purchase fell in my lap and I may have to...gauging interest if any.



Hull:

*Hull is a year 2006 model, clean papers and everything up to date. Normal wear scuffs from taking it on & off the trailer and beach stand. Not perfect, but no major damage. In my opinion it is one of the cleaner hulls out there.

-Blowsion billet handle pole (black and green)

-Blowsin 1 degree bars (black)

-Blowion finger throttle (green)

-Pro Watercraft Flex ride plate

-Pro Watercraft Flex side sponsons

-Jet Trim mat kit

-Dual Cooling



Motor:

*Motor was pulled out of a 1996 ZXI 1100 that a young grom had taken into the rocks in Havasu. Pops didnt care to fix the hull and sold me the package. It was pristine when I got it with very low hours. Pulled the motor and tore it down to inspect internals. It was in very very good shape. Motor built to stock specs to run pump gas and stay reliable.

-Crank rebuilt by pro tec

-Cylinder and cases sandblasted and powdercoated clear for natural finish

-New pistons and rings

-New Kommander Billet Girdled head

-New Mikuni 44m carbs

-New Flame arrestors

-New Kommander built electrical box with custom stock mount location

-New Kommander exhaust conversion

-New cooling and fuel lines

-New black fuel tank foam

-New battery



Ski has 3 rides, about 3 hours on it since the build was complete. It does not have any weird bogs, no delay in power and runs as it should. This build was done correctly for long, fun use. All cylinders at even compression.



Let me know if you have any questions and thank you for looking.



Asking $8599 ob





IMG_1779.JPGIMG_1776.JPGIMG_1777.JPGIMG_1778.JPGIMG_1780.JPGIMG_1781.JPGIMG_1782.JPGIMG_1783.JPGIMG_1784.JPG

www.momentum-magazine.com It's almost here..... #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 86 Posts 6,025 Re: Sxr 1100 Dude, that ski is pure sex (only WAY cleaner). Too far for me, but I'd gladly fly out and ride her (although I'm not responsible for any bodily fluids that may be in it when I'm done).



You sure you really want a house that badly? I hope so, cuz that thing should be gone, real quick. I'm only here to make you mad







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



