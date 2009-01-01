Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2002 XLT 800 starter/electrical issue #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location Michigan Posts 1 2002 XLT 800 starter/electrical issue First of all, the battery is new and has been confirmed as fully charged and functional. Wave Runner starts easy and the fun begins. A short time later, a VOLT warning is displayed on the display and an alarm starts. Mode button is pressed to silence alarm and Wave Runner runs flawlessly for as long as you can stay on the lake. SO, Here is the problem. If you shut the Wave Runner off, it will not start again. If you try to start it there is nothing,, no display, no alarm, no attempt to start. After an unknown time period the Wave Runner starts right up again and runs until you press the stop button again. Last edited by nbgeorge999; Today at 05:19 PM . Reason: incorrect model # Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

