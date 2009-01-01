|
Why does SBT have such a bad rep?
I have used them for some random parts here and there but the rep they have with many is quite surprising
can anyone tell me why they are the black sheep ?
Re: Why does SBT have such a bad rep?
First and only experience: purchased a reman (and warrantied) js550 crank from them. This same crankshaft came apart on the 4th time out (less than 3 hours) in my new, fully rebuilt piston port engine. This defect caused for an entire rebuild of the engine...including a new head and cylinder due to scoring. SBT only warrantied the crank and wouldn't support or cover any of the existential damage.
Newmiller said it was only the 4th time he'd experienced this happen with their cranks, but the second in 12 months.
