Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Why does SBT have such a bad rep? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location Lake tahoe Age 34 Posts 35 Why does SBT have such a bad rep? I have used them for some random parts here and there but the rep they have with many is quite surprising

can anyone tell me why they are the black sheep ? #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2016 Location Portland Posts 90 Re: Why does SBT have such a bad rep? First and only experience: purchased a reman (and warrantied) js550 crank from them. This same crankshaft came apart on the 4th time out (less than 3 hours) in my new, fully rebuilt piston port engine. This defect caused for an entire rebuild of the engine...including a new head and cylinder due to scoring. SBT only warrantied the crank and wouldn't support or cover any of the existential damage.

Newmiller said it was only the 4th time he'd experienced this happen with their cranks, but the second in 12 months. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

