Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Cheap replacement AGM battery? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2006 Location San Diego Posts 18 Cheap replacement AGM battery? Where can I find a good, low-priced AGM battery to replace the standard YTX-20hl-pw on my '94 Kawasaki 750SS? I don't care if it's not made in the US, I just want something that will work good and last. It also has to be about the same exact size to fit in the battery slot with the straps.

Is this one any good?: https://www.apexbattery.com/intersta...kaAhefEALw_wcB #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 41 Posts 5,062 Re: Cheap replacement AGM battery? For the last few years I've been using Chromebattery. I have a few that are 4 years old. Shipping is not fast and customer service sucks.....but for about $60 to your door, who cares. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

#3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2007 Location Arkansas Posts 2,213 Re: Cheap replacement AGM battery? Harbor freight has them for less than 40 bucks. I know they last at least a year. You can usually get 10 to 20% off of that with coupons as well Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules