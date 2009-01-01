pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 03:38 PM #1
    fxrider
    fxrider is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Dec 2006
    Location
    San Diego
    Posts
    18

    Cheap replacement AGM battery?

    Where can I find a good, low-priced AGM battery to replace the standard YTX-20hl-pw on my '94 Kawasaki 750SS? I don't care if it's not made in the US, I just want something that will work good and last. It also has to be about the same exact size to fit in the battery slot with the straps.
    Is this one any good?: https://www.apexbattery.com/intersta...kaAhefEALw_wcB
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:55 PM #2
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    41
    Posts
    5,062

    Re: Cheap replacement AGM battery?

    For the last few years I've been using Chromebattery. I have a few that are 4 years old. Shipping is not fast and customer service sucks.....but for about $60 to your door, who cares.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 06:05 PM #3
    driftmaster
    driftmaster is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    May 2007
    Location
    Arkansas
    Posts
    2,213

    Re: Cheap replacement AGM battery?

    Harbor freight has them for less than 40 bucks. I know they last at least a year. You can usually get 10 to 20% off of that with coupons as well
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 