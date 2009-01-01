Looking for a set of Worx WR514 sponsons. Seller must be willing to send to NZ

Yes, I can order from suppliers in the US, but hoping someone may have a cheap set they may not want/use.

I have a Waverunner XL760, the ones I have stated are for the Wave venture, but through investigation on Google, I think they will fit.... If anyone knows different, please let me know.

Cheers