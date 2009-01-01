|
650 Diverted Exhaust Manifold
Came off a 92 TS. $50 Shipped to lower 48
Also have some e boxs, stock carb and manifold, flywheel covers, motor mounts, starters, etc. Let me know if you need anything i might have it, cleaning out garage.
exhaust.jpgexhaust2.jpg
