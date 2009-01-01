Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2008 FX SHO 1.8 L. -- Lost Top Speed #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location KC Age 56 Posts 1 2008 FX SHO 1.8 L. -- Lost Top Speed Took my wave runner out this last weekend for the first time this season and had problems getting 60+ mph out of it. The most it would go was 50. Purchased it last summer and it ran 60+ easy. I changed the oil before taking it out, but have not changed the spark plugs yet. After inspecting it we noticed an open port on the side of the filter box. We looked for a disconnected hose but could not find anything. Is that port supposed to be open?



As a test we plugged the port up some by putting tape over it and took it for a test run. During the test run it would intermittently hit 60+ like it should with great response but then eventually went down running 50 mph for top speed. Any ideas what could be wrong?



I'm new to being a ski owner and would appreciate the help.



Thanks,

