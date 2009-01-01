|
PWCToday Newbie
Tiny tach setting 1996 zxi
Hey,
Just bought a tiny tach digital tachometer for my 1996 zxi 1100 to help me tune the carburetors.
The tiny tach states its adjustable from 1-8 spark per revolution, 1 spark per 2 revolution etc.
What setting does this jetski call for? Im reading a lot about it on other sites but having some issue understanding.
Thanks
