Results 1 to 9 of 9 Thread: 951xp carb running rich #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location Wyo Posts 42 951xp carb running rich Got my 01 xp 951 on the water and it will only go about 35 to 40 on top before it starts to loose power and you have to back out. Smells rich, plugs black, burning lots of fuel. Choke it and it just does the same pretty much but certainly doesn't help..



Top t screw 2 turns out. Appears this should be 1.5.

Bottom brass screw 0

Return line is clear

Carb has been worked on before because one screw is not original.





Going to get a set of mikuni kits and needles and seats for them. Will clean up the bodies in my ultrasonic cleaner.



Have been following a couple of the recent post about 951 running lean but this doesn't seem to be my problem. I assume this is a needle and seat, pop of problem. Am I on the right track? Am I missing something that can make me so rich? #2 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 784 Re: 951xp carb running rich SeaDoo typically sets the High Speed Adjuster at ZERO turns, meaning CLOSED.



It appears that your Adjustment Screw settings have been reversed... #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location Wyo Posts 42 Re: 951xp carb running rich Thanks jc. I should have been more clear. I am not sure which screw is which. My reference to top and bottom is location on the carbs. The top t screws are 2 turns and the bottom brass screws are closed. Are they still reversed?



By the way my progcdi on my 650 gave up the ghost after about an hour or so. Not happy with that but like my pump. Will try and give some more detail after I get the kids skis running good.



More info on 951:



Was pretty clean low hour ski. Had the fuse on fuel sender blown. Don't know how this happens but could be from jump starting.



Carbs are crazy clean inside for a ski that was supposed to have set for 3 or 4 years? I see to jets in each carb. All are clear. Accelerator pump pumps fine and nozzles are clear. Has mikuni needles (2.0) and seat and jets. Not sure any of this matters as I believe I am rich.



Any way for excess fuel to come from accelerator pump? Seems unlikely given it is mounted low and the nozzles don't see vacuum. #4 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 784 Re: 951xp carb running rich Carb Adjustment Screws are positioned so that the High Screw is in a Higher position nearest the Air Box/Flame Arrestor, The Low Screw is, well, the lowest; nearest the Intake Manifold.



Be aware, these tiny little marine two-strokes will humble the best... #5 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 784 Re: 951xp carb running rich The IngniPro or ProgCDI is a known CDI failure in our hobby, but since you seemed to be very knowledgeable about Ignition Systems, I said nothing and hoped you could succeed where many have failed... #6 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 784 Re: 951xp carb running rich If you would call Watercraft Magic (Seadoo Experts) and listen carefully/take notes, they can give you valuable info over the phone... Phone: (626) 914-9509 #7 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location The flakka capitol of Florida Age 36 Posts 4,024 Re: 951xp carb running rich The hi speed screws have an "h" close hy, and the lows have an "l"

Also, the highs dont have a metal rod through the screw end.

2 turns out is a lot for a stock ski, try 1.5

If thr needle orings are leaking that would cause fuel leaks How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?





"You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"

"Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. " "You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!""Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. " #8 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location Wyo Posts 42 Re: 951xp carb running rich Thanks again for the info . What you posted about screw locations is correct and the same as my 38 bns mounted vertically n my 650. But to be clear for anyone else reading my discription, on the 951 the carbs mount sideways with throttle shafts down. The low speed t screw faces up toward the top of the ski and the high speed little brass screw faces down. In any event it is not my problem and my screws where set properly with the exception of maybe the low speed being a half turn out to far. #9 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location Wyo Posts 42 Re: 951xp carb running rich Thanks 357. Trying learn more between ordering pump parts for my rxp. Do you which way the low speed screw is turned to riches the mixture. I know the low speed circuit provides fuel from low on up, but do think the half turn out could drowned it on top. I have to admit that I don't have much experience with these bowlers marine carbs. I am trying to learn how pop off pressure could cause me to be to rich on top as everything I read seems to indicate pop off pressure is not my problem.



I know when I put my 38 bns on my 650 I know I read a lot of stuff like they won't t work. They won't flow enough fuel. Don't use a single pulse line. But I never really experience d any problems. Always carberated real evenly and ran well. Ran about 3/4 out on low and 1 1/2 out on high. The only problem I had was that when I stopped the ski, fuel would continue to drip into the carbs. After about 1/2 an hour it would be good and flooded. Any longer than that and the crank would be full of gas. Never bothered me just took the fuel line off after each ride. From what I read I understood this to be a to low of pop off pressure problem, although I only heard it described on idling skis.

