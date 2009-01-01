|
|
-
Newbie guide to modifications
I'm still new to the whole marine world of things. I bought two jetskis last year and am looking to make them the best close to stock machines that I can. I would like to read a guide as to what the various mods do to PWC. For example, what does an extended nozzle do, what does a ride plate or intake grate do? I understand engine mods, but "handling is a new concept to me for Marine equipment.
The skis in question: 97 SeaDoo GTS, and. 95 WaveRaider 1100. The Yamaha has some handling issues that I can tell riding the Sea-Doo back to back with the Yamaha.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules