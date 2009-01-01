Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Rxp 215 2006 pump cavitation #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location Wyo Posts 38 Rxp 215 2006 pump cavitation Finally got my rxp out on the water. Pump navigates pretty bad getting on too plane. Does about 63 mph on top end. Pump housing looks beat up pretty bad. Good 1/4 inch missing off most of the stator fins . Impeller has some dings but no big chunks out . Wear ring is tight. In fact it looks like it has just been replaced. Seal looks like it is in poor shape.



Was planning on replacing the housing, seal, wear ring, and cleaning up impeller. Am I on the right track or does this sound like the pump shoe is leaking. The pump shoe is missing most of the straight fins at the mouth. Does this need to be replaced to?



Any recommendations on an impeller. I am at 4200 feet and stock but planning on some mods in the future.



