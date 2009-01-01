Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2005 FX Cruiser Wont Go Above Plane Speed #1 Resident Guru Join Date May 2009 Location South Carolina Age 53 Posts 1,018 2005 FX Cruiser Wont Go Above Plane Speed My neighbors were out riding there 2005 FX Cruiser with about 200 hours over the weekend. They were idling their ski and when they went to go the the ski would not go above about 5 MPH. The ski gets no limp mode or any other alarms and just will not go any faster. They thought its possible they may have sucked something up. They ran for about 3 miles to get home. The ski would vibrate bad like it was not running right. After we put it on the trailer we checked the impeller intake grate and wear ring and everything looked normal. Pulled all coil packs and checked plugs and all looked decent. Ski will start right up but doesnt sound right and smells of fuel. Air cleaner looks brand new but there was a small amount of oil driplets around the spark arrestors. checked oil and it was not showing on dipstick so we added about a quart of oil to bring up to low oil level.



What could be wrong? They never got a limp mode light and no messages or beeps of any kind. Even if the plugs all look good I am thinking we should change the plugs first and go from there thoughts. I rarely work on these 4 strokes but they seem simple like a smaller version of the new automotive systems.

Think Big!!



