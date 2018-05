Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 650 Cylinder 40.00 shipped #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2014 Location Chesapeake Bay, Anne Arundel co. Age 60 Posts 2,021 650 Cylinder 40.00 shipped Have a 650 cylinder. Pulled it off a ski with a Mariner 180 psi head, and boysen reeds and stuffers. From the new black paint job I believe it's and SBT motor that has a couple hours. The knucklehead put the 28 mm Keihen back on it and leaned the A cylinder. Has one scratch that can be felt, otherwise the cylinder is like new. It comp. tested at 140/127 with a .040 copper gasket.



$40.00 shipped priority 48 US. PM for international shipping.

Re: 650 Cylinder 40.00 shipped

Forgot, both cylinders Mic'ed at 3.015 ", which is 76.581 mm . I belive that is .5 mm overbore.

Edit: Cylinders are concentric and round, Micing consistantly the same thru out the cylinder.



