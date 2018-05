Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 750 CDI wiring #1 Resident Guru Join Date Apr 2014 Location Pismo Age 53 Posts 802 Blog Entries 1 750 CDI wiring Pulled my ebox apart to replace starter silenoid, replaed cdi as well. Got a couple wires I don't know where they connect. Here's a pic.



15275600858621612521087.jpg

O/B from coil under cdi. Do they attach to words from front of cdi?



1527560212826143866295.jpg

These are from front of cdi as well.

Don't know where they attach.



1527560303337-1102649393.jpg

Don't know where this one goes.



Can't find wiring diagram.

05 GSXR 1000 #2 Resident Guru Join Date Apr 2014 Location Pismo Age 53 Posts 802 Blog Entries 1 Re: 750 CDI wiring Wires* from front of coil. 96 xp stocker w/ the works

05 GSXR 1000 #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location charlotte,nc Age 34 Posts 3,346 Re: 750 CDI wiring the orange and black wires on the cdi should go to the orange and black to the coil. the red with yellow strap wire with the black wire is the coolant temp sensor wires. if you dont have a temp sensor leave them unplugged and tape the ends. the red wire is your power wire and should connect to the positive terminal on the starter solenoid and start stop switch. if you did a search of 750 ebox wiring you could find a wiring diagram.



the orange and black wires on the cdi should go to the orange and black to the coil. the red with yellow strap wire with the black wire is the coolant temp sensor wires. if you dont have a temp sensor leave them unplugged and tape the ends. the red wire is your power wire and should connect to the positive terminal on the starter solenoid and start stop switch. if you did a search of 750 ebox wiring you could find a wiring diagram.

Got it worked out.

