  Today, 09:58 PM #1
    dfarnswo
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    Rhode Island
    550SX (1990) newly rebuilt and over-reving too damned fast

    Just finished rebuilding my 550SX that has been sitting for 2 yrs.

    Went to start it up for the first time since rebuild and while it started fine...but now it revs way too high, such that I almost have to hit the kill switch right away because I'm scared I'll destroy a newly rebuilt engine. It does not settle down to its typical idle.

    I am sure the settings on the carb (which I also rebuilt) are ok.

    The throttle cable is installed on the carb and working correctly. (not stuck or sticking).

    I've dealt with a runaway engine before, but this issue stops as soon as I hit the kill switch, which I do not believe is a sign of a runaway engine (lean condition).

    I did NOT have it on a hose. Not sure if that really makes a difference. Not sure why it would as I am just starting it for a few seconds to make sure it runs. THEN I 'll get the hose out and let it run for a few mins prior to putting it in the water.

    I am good with this type of stuff, but I'm scratching my head here. Ideas???????????????????????????????
  Today, 10:24 PM #2
    Mythenand
    Join Date
    Feb 2018
    Location
    Manteca, California
    Re: 550SX (1990) newly rebuilt and over-reving too damned fast

    Im no means very skilled in this area I️ just want to make a suggestion try hooking it to water and see if it acts different under a load
