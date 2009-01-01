Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 550SX (1990) newly rebuilt and over-reving too damned fast #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2012 Location Rhode Island Posts 78 550SX (1990) newly rebuilt and over-reving too damned fast Just finished rebuilding my 550SX that has been sitting for 2 yrs.



Went to start it up for the first time since rebuild and while it started fine...but now it revs way too high, such that I almost have to hit the kill switch right away because I'm scared I'll destroy a newly rebuilt engine. It does not settle down to its typical idle.



I am sure the settings on the carb (which I also rebuilt) are ok.



The throttle cable is installed on the carb and working correctly. (not stuck or sticking).



I've dealt with a runaway engine before, but this issue stops as soon as I hit the kill switch, which I do not believe is a sign of a runaway engine (lean condition).



I did NOT have it on a hose. Not sure if that really makes a difference. Not sure why it would as I am just starting it for a few seconds to make sure it runs. THEN I 'll get the hose out and let it run for a few mins prior to putting it in the water.



Im no means very skilled in this area I️ just want to make a suggestion try hooking it to water and see if it acts different under a load

