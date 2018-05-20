Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Custom Waterbox - WV1100 Engine #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location Atlanta Age 26 Posts 1 Custom Waterbox - WV1100 Engine Hello everyone. I'm looking for some details on possibly building a custom water-box for a Wave Venture 1100 engine. Anything along the lines of the mechanics behind how they are built would be great. Things like back pressure, how much water should it hold, how far should the pipes be underwater, how big should the chambers be? If not, I guess I will just throw one together and see what happens using the details off the original one. I think the original is three chamber but due to space limitations, I am going to try to run a two chamber. I just want to keep the same power, without being it being annoyingly loud.



The whole reason for building one is due to the fact that this engine is being used in a jet dinghy. Since space is limited, the driveshaft was shorten 13" moving the engine to the rear of the boat. The original waterbox can be pipped in as a last resort but it's doesn't fit and will be in the way of gas tank plans. Most everything I've search states to just use the original, but that's a last resort option. I'm not trying to get peak power out of this engine but I'd also don't want to build something that robs a ton of power.



Buying an aftermarket waterbox may be an option, but ideally for space optimization I'd like to build one to fit in the room I have to work with.



Another questions is would it be alright to pipe the system down from a 3.5" to 3" for the exhaust. I have plenty of 3" tubing laying around that I can use for exhaust and it doesn't seem to be that reducing the size will affect the system to much. I currently run 3" exhaust on a 600hp car that I built, but two strokes and their exhaust systems are something I don't have much experience with. I understand how a tuned pipe works and benefits the engine, but I don't know how anything past that plays into performance. I know a little backpressure is desired.



Any help would be appreciated.



Pics of tiny boat.











