Js440/550 650sx 750ss parts
I have these parts laying around. I only want to trade for a top loader intake grate for a 650sx, a Westcoast or Coffman exhaust for a 650sx, aftermarket waterbox for a WB1, aftermarket ride plate for a WB1, aftermarket intake grate for a WB1, or maybe?
I have
JS440/550
-electric box
-2 PJS exhaust pipes
-hand pull
-motor
-rare cast aluminum waterbox
650sx
-full Mariner exhaust
-exhaust
-Electrical box
-Hand pull spring
-Hood
-Hand pull
-Pump with stock prop
-Pump with Skat 5 5 prop
-fuel tank
-waterbox
750ss
-pump
-exhaust
-waterbox
-handlebars and pad
-gas tank
-oil tank and sender
