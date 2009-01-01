Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Js440/550 650sx 750ss parts #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location Menifee, CA Posts 32 Js440/550 650sx 750ss parts I have these parts laying around. I only want to trade for a top loader intake grate for a 650sx, a Westcoast or Coffman exhaust for a 650sx, aftermarket waterbox for a WB1, aftermarket ride plate for a WB1, aftermarket intake grate for a WB1, or maybe?

I have



JS440/550

-electric box

-2 PJS exhaust pipes

-hand pull

-motor

-rare cast aluminum waterbox





650sx

-full Mariner exhaust

-exhaust

-Electrical box

-Hand pull spring

-Hood

-Hand pull

-Pump with stock prop

-Pump with Skat 5 5 prop

-fuel tank

-waterbox



750ss

-pump

-exhaust

-waterbox

-handlebars and pad

-gas tank

