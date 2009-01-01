I have these parts laying around. I only want to trade for a top loader intake grate for a 650sx, a Westcoast or Coffman exhaust for a 650sx, aftermarket waterbox for a WB1, aftermarket ride plate for a WB1, aftermarket intake grate for a WB1, or maybe?
I have

JS440/550
-electric box
-2 PJS exhaust pipes
-hand pull
-motor
-rare cast aluminum waterbox


650sx
-full Mariner exhaust
-exhaust
-Electrical box
-Hand pull spring
-Hood
-Hand pull
-Pump with stock prop
-Pump with Skat 5 5 prop
-fuel tank
-waterbox

750ss
-pump
-exhaust
-waterbox
-handlebars and pad
-gas tank
-oil tank and sender