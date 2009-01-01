Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: js550 charge coil output #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location Frostburg Posts 1 js550 charge coil output Im trying to diagnose a no charge issue with my 550. My main question is how much AC voltage should i see out of the charge coil. Currently i am only seeing 6v and that seems low. This is with a new wsm one due to the old one literally falling apart from age. I tried checking resistance figures and they also seem a little weird.



G2G 1.8

G2B 1.2

G2b 0.0



If i pull the coil all the way off the stator plate and remove the ground from the coil i see 3.6 ohm and around 1.8 from either G to ground.



Thanks for any help.

Neil #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 41 Posts 5,056 Re: js550 charge coil output From what I remember 6 or 7 volts ac seems about right. I don't have my notes handy. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules