    js550 charge coil output

    Im trying to diagnose a no charge issue with my 550. My main question is how much AC voltage should i see out of the charge coil. Currently i am only seeing 6v and that seems low. This is with a new wsm one due to the old one literally falling apart from age. I tried checking resistance figures and they also seem a little weird.

    G2G 1.8
    G2B 1.2
    G2b 0.0

    If i pull the coil all the way off the stator plate and remove the ground from the coil i see 3.6 ohm and around 1.8 from either G to ground.

    Thanks for any help.
    Neil
    Re: js550 charge coil output

    From what I remember 6 or 7 volts ac seems about right. I don't have my notes handy.
