Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2005 GTI LE RFI new to me help #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location Texas Age 39 Posts 14 2005 GTI LE RFI new to me help So I had given to me a 2002 RX carbed and a 2005 GTI LE RFI I have some experience with my 85 Kawi JS550 and tons with dirt bikes. So heres my problem. I have siphoned the old fuel and checked that the oil injection tank and lines are all in good shape, didnt remove old 2t oil. I have put a new hot battery in it and the dash works completely I can cycle through the info and ski has 79 hrs and 150ish miles. when I hit the start button it attempts to turn over and stops. I have tried this over and over hoping to get fresh fuel to injectors to the point or running battery down and having to charge it back up. My first thoughts is to replace the starter relay cause when I jump it it does the standard clicks then nothing like a bad relay would it just baffles me as trying to start normally the starter gear engages to flywheel and attempts to start. I will mention that two times the engine did spin over for as long as I would hold the button about 15-20 seconds but didnt want to over work the starter. Sorry if my post is long winded just wanted fully explain my situation. Any help with trouble shooting is appreciated. Also it beeps twice after pressing the start button #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location The flakka capitol of Florida Age 36 Posts 4,023 Re: 2005 GTI LE RFI new to me help Take the plugs out and turn it by hand, see if theres any resistance How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?





