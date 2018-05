Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Fuel Line Diagram Stock Kawasaki X2 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location CA Posts 1 Fuel Line Diagram Stock Kawasaki X2 Anyone have a fuel line diagram for the carb lines, internal pump. I cant find one, or know which barbs the fuel inlet, vent, and return lines connect to on the carb. Picture attached, barbs are color coded.



i am having fuel issues and knowing the correct line setup should help lol. Also it seems the diaphram that expands and raises the neede does not expand enough to allow fuel through. I rebuilt carb but used the same springs. Doing some trouble shooting, thanks. Attached Images IMG_1227.JPG (2.13 MB, 3 views) Last edited by MotoJJ; Today at 06:19 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) MotoJJ Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules