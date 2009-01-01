Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Ultra 150 Piston Picture Diagnosis - No Compression #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location Eureka Age 42 Posts 1 Ultra 150 Piston Picture Diagnosis - No Compression Hi,



I just purchased two 2000 ultra 150s. One has engine trouble. No compression on front cylinder. Took it apart and found what looks like a cracked piston crown. Seems to be cracked possibly where the ring had a gap in it. Similar damage where the other ring possibly had a gap. Hard to tell for sure as there is a bit of damage there.



Any ideas on what caused this. I'm thinking water ingestion possibly as the seller mentioned that it ran bad for a bit then ran near perfect then bad again. Ski does still run but front (bad) cylinder never got hot. Thinking possibly they ingested water initially and it started to clear up then bang. I'm a rookie at this stuff. First time disassembling a two stroke so bear with me. Any help would be greatly appreciated. I don't want to get the ski back together and have this happen again.



I believe this is the original motor. So it has the nikasil lined (non SBT) cylinders. Ski has 60ish hours total on it according to meter. I've checked the oil lines and while the one going to the front cylinder has cracks, it does seem to be airtight (i.e. no leaks that I can find). I've also checked the cooling line running to the triple pissers and it doesn't seem to be blocked for any of the cylinders. Water ingestion or something else? Detonation?



Also a minor crack in cylinder wall where my finger is. This is also where the piston cracked. Is the cylinder toast or can I have it replated? Was thinking of sending it to US Chrome if it's still good.



Thanks!

Thanks!

Brendan

IMG_0419.jpg (593.8 KB, 2 views) IMG_0417.jpg (660.8 KB, 2 views)

IMG_0417.jpg (660.8 KB, 2 views) IMG_0416.jpg (705.2 KB, 3 views)

