Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650 X2 Throttle Response and sbn 38mm jetting #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location WI Posts 1 650 X2 Throttle Response and sbn 38mm jetting He guys, I'm trying to build a 650 x2 that is mainly focused on better throttle response and quicker revving. I have sourced two sbn 38's from the scrap yard, am sending my flywheel out to group k for lightening, polished my domes, piston tops, exhaust ports and knife edged my transfer ports. Other than that the ski is stock. I am wondering if you guys have done anything else to increase throttle response. Also what is a good bench mark jetting for twin sbn 38's on the motor described above? Thank you all for your time. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules