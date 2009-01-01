He guys, I'm trying to build a 650 x2 that is mainly focused on better throttle response and quicker revving. I have sourced two sbn 38's from the scrap yard, am sending my flywheel out to group k for lightening, polished my domes, piston tops, exhaust ports and knife edged my transfer ports. Other than that the ski is stock. I am wondering if you guys have done anything else to increase throttle response. Also what is a good bench mark jetting for twin sbn 38's on the motor described above? Thank you all for your time.