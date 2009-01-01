Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: WTB: Extended Nozzle and rideplate WaveRaider 1100 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location MO Posts 42 WTB: Extended Nozzle and rideplate WaveRaider 1100 Like the title says I'm looking for a extended nozzle and ride plate to improve handling on my WaveRaider 1100. Post up what you got. #2 Resident Guru Join Date Feb 2004 Location Phoenix, AZ Age 47 Posts 864 Re: WTB: Extended Nozzle and rideplate WaveRaider 1100 Look for an R&D GP1200R nozzle on e-bay. It fits all 155 mm pumps. I just put one on my WB2

http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...17#post4380117



1996 WaveBlaster II 1200 conversion in progress

1996 WaveBlaster II 1200 conversion in progress #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location MO Posts 42 Re: WTB: Extended Nozzle and rideplate WaveRaider 1100 https://www.ebay.com/itm/Yamaha-GPR-...4AAOSwdVFaxp9O

Is this what you are talking about? Is this as good as the protec extended nozzle?



