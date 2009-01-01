|
WTB: Extended Nozzle and rideplate WaveRaider 1100
Like the title says I'm looking for a extended nozzle and ride plate to improve handling on my WaveRaider 1100. Post up what you got.
Look for an R&D GP1200R nozzle on e-bay. It fits all 155 mm pumps. I just put one on my WB2
https://www.ebay.com/itm/Yamaha-GPR-...4AAOSwdVFaxp9O
Is this what you are talking about? Is this as good as the protec extended nozzle?
