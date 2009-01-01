Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1000 triple, center cylinder doing all the work. #1 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2014 Location Cottage Grove, MN Posts 254 1000 triple, center cylinder doing all the work. So I'm defeated. I have tried and tried and can't seem to fix my engine. My dad and I took two of my skis out yesterday and the cooling hose on the tsr 1000 that goes into the water filter blew off at the threw-hull fitting. It sprayed so much water into the intake that when I got my ski back it was only running on the mag cylinder. I got the ski home and popped off the PTO head to find a white milky paste all over everything. I cleaned this cylinder and the center cylinder and it started running on the center and pto cylinders, the mag wasn't doing anything. I figured with it running I can at least start fogging it. After doing this the mag started firing again.



From school (automotive) I remembered a cylinder balance test. Get the engine running and one by one pull and replace the spark plug boots. The cylinder that drops the most rpm is the strongest. Well, thats my center cylinder. The pto drops a tiny bit, but it's must noticable when you plug it back in. It surges for a split second. The mag doesn't do anything. But its getting warm so I know it's firing. The center how ever damn near kills the engine when I pull it. Compression is (pto-center-mag): 140,155,135. I understand this is not "good" but it should still run fine. Any suggestions I haven't thought of? If I pull all the plugs and just use the mag cylinder, I can get it to run on just that cylinder. As soon as the others are introduced it dies..



Edit: warm compression test reveals all cylinders at 125 even. I forgot to mention the original numbers where from before I cleaned the cylinders which makes sense. Last edited by Associated98; Today at 02:47 PM . Own:

99' TS770R

98' TS1000R

97' Daytona 1000

97' Daytona 1000

97' Daytona 1000

97' Daytona 1000

Owned:

94' Montego (my first) sold

95' Daytona sold

95' Daytona parted out

95' Barracuda sold

96' Montego sold

96' Daytona (the one that got away...) sold

96' Monte Carlo 900 sold

97' Daytona 1000 clean and beautiful. You will be missed. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules