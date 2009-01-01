Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Helmet for ridding after injury #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location Canda Posts 13 Helmet for ridding after injury Last year I got hit by an other rider under the chin as he came up on my jetski. I was knocked out for about an hour and 3 days later had a stroke due to my neck injury.



I've recovered well but obviously have some deficiencies. I was to start ridding again but will not be going out without a helmet and neckbrace.



I've been looking for a PWC helmet but am having issues finding one. I don't want to wear just an MX helmet because I think it would of held my head underwater while I was knocked out and I might of drowned. I want something full face with waterproof foam.



We got used to wearing helmets from racing skis, now I don't ride with out one. I have used full face MX helmets for years. My preference are Fly brand carbon helmets light weight and the liners come out for cleaning ,drying and replacement. I also have a Fly full face carbon fiber BMX helmet, super light weight also audio ready....yes if you look there is a company that waterproofs I-Pods. One thing i have learned about riding a jet ski with a helmet , is it has to fit tight once the liner gets wet they loosen up on the your head, I don't wear the same helmet to ride my mx bike, so if you buy off the internet make sure they have free return policy. I use Rocky mountain ATV, good luck.

