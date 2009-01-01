pxctoday

  Today, 01:53 PM #1
    shags
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Canda
    Posts
    Helmet for ridding after injury

    Last year I got hit by an other rider under the chin as he came up on my jetski. I was knocked out for about an hour and 3 days later had a stroke due to my neck injury.

    I've recovered well but obviously have some deficiencies. I was to start ridding again but will not be going out without a helmet and neckbrace.

    I've been looking for a PWC helmet but am having issues finding one. I don't want to wear just an MX helmet because I think it would of held my head underwater while I was knocked out and I might of drowned. I want something full face with waterproof foam.

    Anyone have any experience with a helmet? Any info will be appreciated.
  Today, 03:06 PM #2
    fastcar396
    Join Date
    Jul 2012
    Location
    milwaukee
    Age
    55
    Posts
    Re: Helmet for ridding after injury

    We got used to wearing helmets from racing skis, now I don't ride with out one. I have used full face MX helmets for years. My preference are Fly brand carbon helmets light weight and the liners come out for cleaning ,drying and replacement. I also have a Fly full face carbon fiber BMX helmet, super light weight also audio ready....yes if you look there is a company that waterproofs I-Pods. One thing i have learned about riding a jet ski with a helmet , is it has to fit tight once the liner gets wet they loosen up on the your head, I don't wear the same helmet to ride my mx bike, so if you buy off the internet make sure they have free return policy. I use Rocky mountain ATV, good luck.
