Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2017 RXT 300 Shut off & took on water after using IBR #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2014 Location Delaware Age 38 Posts 9 2017 RXT 300 Shut off & took on water after using IBR I recently got a super clean 2017 RXT 300 with 27 hours. Yesterday was the first time I took it out. Everything seemed to be going fine until I hit the brake at about 60 miles an hour to test it out. It seems like it delayed coming on. After I came to a stop. I went to go forward again it was severely cavitating. I went between neutral and reverse a couple of times. This seem to help. I got up to about 60mph then it completely shut off. No warning indications, no lights on the dash. It came to a stop and I want to restart it. It was cranking hard like it was Hydro locked. I popped the seat up and the water was about 2 inches from the top of the battery in the hull. The engine seemed pretty hot! We towed it back. I pulled the plugs. No water in the cylinders. But now it starts up runs for about five seconds and just shuts off. No check engine light.





