Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Slippery Tour Coat L/XL like new worn once. #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2005 Location Mooresville Age 36 Posts 132 Slippery Tour Coat L/XL like new worn once. Slippery your coat size L/XL worn once. I know it summer but I am cleaning out my garage and found this. Yes it says Honda but keeps you warm. Wear it over your life jacket. $60 to your door in the US. Attached Images 14D32F94-534F-4164-AF06-D68040F902A8.jpeg (1.74 MB, 3 views)

14D32F94-534F-4164-AF06-D68040F902A8.jpeg (1.74 MB, 3 views) E40C4D66-7307-4530-AC90-670DF7158E57.jpeg (1.53 MB, 0 views)

E40C4D66-7307-4530-AC90-670DF7158E57.jpeg (1.53 MB, 0 views) E1B57895-2B3B-49B4-93D3-18FB20B1F1BF.jpeg (1.80 MB, 0 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules