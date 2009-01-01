pxctoday

  Today, 10:22 AM #1
    Supra01
    Supra01 is offline
    PWCToday Regular Supra01's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2013
    Location
    Munford
    Age
    34
    Posts
    58

    Older 2cycle jetskis same bogging issue in hard turn!!!!

    Sorry for the crazy wording . But I have a couple older 90s jetskis one is a tiger shark 640 Daytona and one is a Yamaha wave raider 700. Anyhow they run great but if you spin them or go in a circle hard the will sometimes fall on their face just curious what could cause this ? Thinking it might be the suction line in the fuel tank but anyway they run great! Just if you spin them hard they will big for a few seconds just like they are starving for fuel ! I have also noticed they do it with a full tank also thanks for any advice !! Also I am pretty sure the carbs are not perfectly tuned also !!
  Today, 12:23 PM #2
    hyosung
    hyosung is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home hyosung's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2010
    Location
    Australia
    Posts
    8,370

    Re: Older 2cycle jetskis same bogging issue in hard turn!!!!

    sound like a combination of heavy hulls and lack of hp power ,? not to be rude ? what is rider weight...
