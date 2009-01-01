Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Older 2cycle jetskis same bogging issue in hard turn!!!! #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2013 Location Munford Age 34 Posts 58 Older 2cycle jetskis same bogging issue in hard turn!!!! Sorry for the crazy wording . But I have a couple older 90s jetskis one is a tiger shark 640 Daytona and one is a Yamaha wave raider 700. Anyhow they run great but if you spin them or go in a circle hard the will sometimes fall on their face just curious what could cause this ? Thinking it might be the suction line in the fuel tank but anyway they run great! Just if you spin them hard they will big for a few seconds just like they are starving for fuel ! I have also noticed they do it with a full tank also thanks for any advice !! Also I am pretty sure the carbs are not perfectly tuned also !! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2010 Location Australia Posts 8,370 Re: Older 2cycle jetskis same bogging issue in hard turn!!!! sound like a combination of heavy hulls and lack of hp power ,? not to be rude ? what is rider weight... Last edited by hyosung; Today at 12:25 PM .



stock looking ZXI 900 ""being cannibalized to sponsor a 650 sx build """



