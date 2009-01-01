Sorry for the crazy wording . But I have a couple older 90s jetskis one is a tiger shark 640 Daytona and one is a Yamaha wave raider 700. Anyhow they run great but if you spin them or go in a circle hard the will sometimes fall on their face just curious what could cause this ? Thinking it might be the suction line in the fuel tank but anyway they run great! Just if you spin them hard they will big for a few seconds just like they are starving for fuel ! I have also noticed they do it with a full tank also thanks for any advice !! Also I am pretty sure the carbs are not perfectly tuned also !!