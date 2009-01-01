pxctoday

    1999 Ultra 150 Starting Issue??

    My ultra for some wierd reason will not start. I power on, the display comes on, i put on the lanyard, then hit start, and it makes a noise in the front-ish area, possibly under the dash. Not loud by any means, sounds like something tries to click (dont know how to describe this sound) and then nothing, just turns off the display, and thats it. When i was took out the battery the other day i had it charged and then accidentally touched the, sorry for my "dumbness", there is a piece that hangs off of the other piece with three little prongs that dont connect to anything, that the spark plugs go into. Anywho it sparked and that was it. i dont know if anything else happened, and until just now, NOTHING happened. No start or anything. The display coming on was the latest advancement. Any help appreciated before i just up and take it to a local marina. Can post pics if needed.
    Re: 1999 Ultra 150 Starting Issue??

    Piece with three prongs is the spark plug cap holder. i touched this with a socket and it sparked. if it makes any difference, the socket was touching the battery when it touched this.
    Re: 1999 Ultra 150 Starting Issue??

    You may have blown a fuse, when you grounded your wrench. Check your fuses.

    Next, you will have to get a test light& Multi meter, and see where you have, and don't have power. Start at the start/stop switch wire harness, and work from there. Check the start relay, etc.
