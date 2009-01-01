pxctoday

  1. Today, 08:06 AM #1
    Mxzx
    Thoughts on V1/Tr-1 engines

    Notice the rental companies are starting to sell these skis, with engines in the 500-800 hour range, for pretty cheap.

    Any experience with these as they get higher time on them? Reliability, oil consuption, etc?

    Maybe thinking of buying a pair.

    Thanks
  2. Today, 08:18 AM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Re: Thoughts on V1/Tr-1 engines

    They are worn out at 500-800 hours.
  3. Today, 09:26 AM #3
    Mxzx
    Re: Thoughts on V1/Tr-1 engines

    How so? What happens to them compared to the old VX 110 engines?
