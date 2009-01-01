Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Thoughts on V1/Tr-1 engines #1 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2008 Location Crestwood, Ky Age 50 Posts 172 Thoughts on V1/Tr-1 engines Notice the rental companies are starting to sell these skis, with engines in the 500-800 hour range, for pretty cheap.



Any experience with these as they get higher time on them? Reliability, oil consuption, etc?

Maybe thinking of buying a pair.



Maybe thinking of buying a pair.



They are worn out at 500-800 hours.

How so? What happens to them compared to the old VX 110 engines?

