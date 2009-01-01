|
Thoughts on V1/Tr-1 engines
Notice the rental companies are starting to sell these skis, with engines in the 500-800 hour range, for pretty cheap.
Any experience with these as they get higher time on them? Reliability, oil consuption, etc?
Maybe thinking of buying a pair.
Thanks
Re: Thoughts on V1/Tr-1 engines
They are worn out at 500-800 hours.
Re: Thoughts on V1/Tr-1 engines
How so? What happens to them compared to the old VX 110 engines?
