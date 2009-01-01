|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
787/800 Factory Spec ? Exhaust, Novi Head, Novi 46mm Carbs
Just cleaning out the shed. Not 100% sure what the exhausts are but I will help answer any questions I can. I have 2 exhaust setups, one head and one set of carbs. I also have an intake grate. Please call or text for info and for pictures. Taking offers on everything so please fee free to contact me. My number is 6098687841. Thanks in advance!!
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules