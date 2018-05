Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: R&d 951 head questions #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2009 Location Fort myers Fl Posts 92 R&d 951 head questions Installing my new head, do I need shorter bolts for this head? I measured the thickness and I canít seat the bolts on the rave valve side of the head they are now about 3mm too long with this head.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules