Does anybody know where I can get hull extensions for an SXI Pro?

I called Blowsion directly and they said they discontinued them so I searched around and found out that a place called Waterdawg kustoms sold them So I tried calling them for three days and leaving messages with no call back, I finally did get someone to answer the phone on the forth day and he seemed to be bothered by my call but he took my Credit card information and told me it would be to me in three days.. long story short they never showed up and they never even charged my card. Does anybody have some used ones? Thank you

