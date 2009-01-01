Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Anyone know any good seadoo ski mechanics in North Texas/Denton area.... #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2018 Location North Texas Age 51 Posts 9 Anyone know any good seadoo ski mechanics in North Texas/Denton area.... Good God I'm at the end of my rope with Lying/cheating no good mechanics!! Been through 3 of them in the last 3 years here in north Texas. Had a brand new SBT motor put in my wives 98 GTI Seadoo after last Memorial day weekend. Take it to the lake tail end of last summer and hull filled with water quickly. he didn't hook the hoses up correctly filled the motor compartment with water. He fixed that I take it back out didnt run properly cavitating of some sort. I take it back he puts in a new wearing. Take it out again last week cavitating. Took it back for the last time he tells me now it now needs an impeller. Yup NOPE don't touch it I'll come get it!!! How the F#%k can you release a supposed finished ski if you haven't even test driven it!!!! So any help with a good mechanic shop dealership in the North Texas area I'd greatly appreciate it. Last edited by Texasskeeter; Today at 08:33 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) Myself Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules