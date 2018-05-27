Skat Trak Yamaha 144mm 14/19 degree Free Ride swirl impeller. This impeller is designed to provide exceptional acceleration and rough water hook up. Can be used in all Yamaha 144mm jet pumps.

Super Jet, Wave Blaster, Wave Raider, VXR650, Pro VXR, Wave Runner III.

*Includes impeller, impeller tool & 2 rubber nose boots

$250.00 Plus $18.00 standard shipping

