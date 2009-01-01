|
95 SSXi parts
Bought 95 750 ssxi for motor.
would swap the ebox for working one off a 750sx
All removable parts taken off. I have more than in pics, please ask.
Seat
fender/rub rails bumpers,
gauges,
Has the trim set up. Not sure if it works, selling claimed ski was running before parking.
Open to offers on parts.
CA00175C-99D5-4182-83B3-CA0EBF4FE7C5.jpeg999199FE-2D6F-4051-83F2-C9F9C607E7BF.jpeg41408B1F-4F41-4D89-A198-52BC025623D4.jpeg764A4F84-294C-4560-B568-556C5EF309FC.jpeg05E672E0-D148-4E35-BC11-2A0A4D597CA4.jpeg
Struggling to load more pics.
Txt 803-553-9722 is you need to see anything.
