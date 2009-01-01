Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Wanted: 61x cdi #1 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2011 Location California Age 26 Posts 584 Wanted: 61x cdi Need an OEM 61x CDI.

I believe the 6m6 are interchangeable but the rev limits are different SO i would only like 61x.



Paypal Ready! #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Sep 2012 Location Wisconsin Age 23 Posts 417 Re: Wanted: 61x cdi I have a one modified by ocd solutions to have a fixed rev limiter @8700



Sent from my SM-G920V using Tapatalk #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Sep 2012 Location Wisconsin Age 23 Posts 417 Re: Wanted: 61x cdi Hasn't been used since he tested/modified it



Sent from my SM-G920V using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules