pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Wanted: 61x cdi

  1. Today, 03:11 PM #1
    Ski_Wizard
    Ski_Wizard is offline
    I dream skis Ski_Wizard's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2011
    Location
    California
    Age
    26
    Posts
    584

    Wanted: 61x cdi

    Need an OEM 61x CDI.
    I believe the 6m6 are interchangeable but the rev limits are different SO i would only like 61x.

    Paypal Ready!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:21 PM #2
    roseand
    roseand is offline
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Sep 2012
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    23
    Posts
    417

    Re: Wanted: 61x cdi

    I have a one modified by ocd solutions to have a fixed rev limiter @8700

    Sent from my SM-G920V using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 03:21 PM #3
    roseand
    roseand is offline
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Sep 2012
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    23
    Posts
    417

    Re: Wanted: 61x cdi

    Hasn't been used since he tested/modified it

    Sent from my SM-G920V using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 