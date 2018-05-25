|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
New owner, 2 skis, Tacoma Washington
Hello, my name is Joel and I've been riding for a few years with a buddy who has skis, but we are distant now. Recently I picked up an 87' 650sx and a 93' laser jet f15.
My plan is to get the 650 going soon because it's closer to completion, then completely dismantle and restore it in the off season. The laser jet is in pieces, not real sure what Im going to do with it. I'm glad to have discovered this PWC community and all the helpful forums and people with a wealth of knowledge about these machines. Thanks to all those who spend the time to help and share information! I will be making a separate post in the future on my 650 restoration project.
Any suggestions for the laser jet are appreciated!
Peace
20180525_214708.jpg20180525_214602.jpg
Last edited by Joel87; Today at 03:06 PM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules