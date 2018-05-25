Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: New owner, 2 skis, Tacoma Washington #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location Snohomish, Washington Age 30 Posts 1 New owner, 2 skis, Tacoma Washington Hello, my name is Joel and I've been riding for a few years with a buddy who has skis, but we are distant now. Recently I picked up an 87' 650sx and a 93' laser jet f15.

My plan is to get the 650 going soon because it's closer to completion, then completely dismantle and restore it in the off season. The laser jet is in pieces, not real sure what Im going to do with it. I'm glad to have discovered this PWC community and all the helpful forums and people with a wealth of knowledge about these machines. Thanks to all those who spend the time to help and share information! I will be making a separate post in the future on my 650 restoration project.

Any suggestions for the laser jet are appreciated!

Peace

20180525_214708.jpg20180525_214602.jpg Last edited by Joel87; Today at 03:06 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules