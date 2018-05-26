Testing the waters on a project of mine that I've had for a while and am considering going another direction for the right price...
What I'm selling are the parts to be a *****in race ski. Parts include...
-RC520 cylinder with sleeves that need installation
-WC dual intake mani with Red e made 38mm carbs and WC stacks
-WC exhaust that's uncut.
-WC head with EP5021 domes that only have 2 hours of use on it
-jetinetics charging flywheel that has a questionable keyway but seems tight enough to run...
I am a powdercoater so the majority is powder and I'll finish the manifolds later, but the color is blue streak 2.
Looking for 2 grand for the set...