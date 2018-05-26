Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WestCoast topend set in SOCAL #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2017 Location Mission Hills Age 20 Posts 28 WestCoast topend set in SOCAL Testing the waters on a project of mine that I've had for a while and am considering going another direction for the right price...



What I'm selling are the parts to be a *****in race ski. Parts include...

-RC520 cylinder with sleeves that need installation

-WC dual intake mani with Red e made 38mm carbs and WC stacks

-WC exhaust that's uncut.

-WC head with EP5021 domes that only have 2 hours of use on it

-jetinetics charging flywheel that has a questionable keyway but seems tight enough to run...



I am a powdercoater so the majority is powder and I'll finish the manifolds later, but the color is blue streak 2.

