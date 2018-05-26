pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 02:27 PM #1
    Cjames2834
    Cjames2834 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Cjames2834's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2017
    Location
    Mission Hills
    Age
    20
    Posts
    28

    WestCoast topend set in SOCAL

    Testing the waters on a project of mine that I've had for a while and am considering going another direction for the right price...

    What I'm selling are the parts to be a *****in race ski. Parts include...
    -RC520 cylinder with sleeves that need installation
    -WC dual intake mani with Red e made 38mm carbs and WC stacks
    -WC exhaust that's uncut.
    -WC head with EP5021 domes that only have 2 hours of use on it
    -jetinetics charging flywheel that has a questionable keyway but seems tight enough to run...

    I am a powdercoater so the majority is powder and I'll finish the manifolds later, but the color is blue streak 2.
    Looking for 2 grand for the set...
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 