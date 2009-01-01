pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 01:36 PM #1
    ncostello
    ncostello is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2010
    Location
    Fort Collins, Colorado
    Posts
    29

    Melted wires from rectifier to magneto

    So I have a new to me 1989 kawasaki x2 that started on dry land. I put it in the water for the first time yesterday. After putting it in the water and trying to start it I thought I killed the battery. So I put a fresh charged battery in in and it barely turned over and then just clicked. So thinking the new battery was not actually charged I used a booster box but then some wires fried. They are the black/yellow wire and the black wire that go from the rectifier to the magneto. Any idea on what could have caused this to short out? a bad ground? and do I need a new rectifier/regulator? any help will be greatly appreciated. thanks
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:59 PM #2
    hyosung
    hyosung is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home hyosung's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2010
    Location
    Australia
    Posts
    8,368

    Re: Melted wires from rectifier to magneto

    bad ground, the 2 grounds that fried are not enough to power up the motor., clean or replace the main ground from the battery to starter.
    2 x 650 sx custom build (my toys) http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=425767

    modded X2 650

    stock looking ZXI 900 ""being cannibalized to sponsor a 650 sx build """

    Jerry Rigging is my specialty .....


    Originally Posted by hyosung
    so when you say i """ hammer and slap things together """ this may be so , BUT they are hammered and slapped together SOLID
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. ncostello

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 