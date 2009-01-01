Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Melted wires from rectifier to magneto #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2010 Location Fort Collins, Colorado Posts 29 Melted wires from rectifier to magneto So I have a new to me 1989 kawasaki x2 that started on dry land. I put it in the water for the first time yesterday. After putting it in the water and trying to start it I thought I killed the battery. So I put a fresh charged battery in in and it barely turned over and then just clicked. So thinking the new battery was not actually charged I used a booster box but then some wires fried. They are the black/yellow wire and the black wire that go from the rectifier to the magneto. Any idea on what could have caused this to short out? a bad ground? and do I need a new rectifier/regulator? any help will be greatly appreciated. thanks #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2010 Location Australia Posts 8,368 Re: Melted wires from rectifier to magneto bad ground, the 2 grounds that fried are not enough to power up the motor., clean or replace the main ground from the battery to starter.



modded X2 650



stock looking ZXI 900 ""being cannibalized to sponsor a 650 sx build """



Jerry Rigging is my specialty .....





Originally Posted by hyosung

so when you say i """ hammer and slap things together " "" this may be so , BUT they are hammered and slapped together SOLID 2 x 650 sx custom build (my toys) http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=425767 modded X2 650stock looking ZXI 900""being cannibalized to sponsor a 650 sx build """Jerry Rigging is my specialty.....Originally Posted byso when you say i """ hammer and slap things together """ this may be so , BUT they are hammered and slapped together SOLID Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) ncostello Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules