So I have a new to me 1989 kawasaki x2 that started on dry land. I put it in the water for the first time yesterday. After putting it in the water and trying to start it I thought I killed the battery. So I put a fresh charged battery in in and it barely turned over and then just clicked. So thinking the new battery was not actually charged I used a booster box but then some wires fried. They are the black/yellow wire and the black wire that go from the rectifier to the magneto. Any idea on what could have caused this to short out? a bad ground? and do I need a new rectifier/regulator? any help will be greatly appreciated. thanks