Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Planning pump and impleller maintenance over the winter 2018/19... #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2006 Age 44 Posts 4 Planning pump and impleller maintenance over the winter 2018/19... Never took the pump out on my 2004 SeaDoo GTX NA. Have done the cone work twice - checked, cleaned, and filled. The wear ring is original (270+ hours on ski). and now it looks like it is finally getting to the point where the wear ring needs to be replaced.



If removing the pump unit removed the drive shaft with it (I hope not), will a driveshaft alignment be needed? If this happens I might as well replace the carbon ring as well (never done). There is only one place in Louisville that will work on older skis (C&C powersports will not work on older skis).



I have looked at videos on removing the jet pump and looks like it is not as bad as I think as compared to the manual.

