Never thought the day would come, but my X2 is for sale. It runs great, registration is good through 2019 (new stickers just not on), has good battery, starts right up and it is lake ready.

Garaged all its life. Original paint and decals in very nice shape. Has all of the factory warning decals, as well as nozzle position and fuel pump indicator decals. Only non-factory part is the UMI steering, but comes with factory steering and original oil pump as well. Located in Phoenix, Az.