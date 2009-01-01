pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Yesterday, 11:07 PM #1
    Jetrace19
    Jetrace19 is online now
    I dream skis Jetrace19's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2004
    Location
    Largo, FL
    Posts
    764

    Three (3) OEM Kawasaki SXR covers

    I have three used OEM Kawasaki SXR covers for sale.

    1.) OEM Kawasaki cover. In great shape, near new. $60 shipped
    2.) OEM Kawasaki cover, in great shape over all but does have two small tears in nose area of cover. Easily fixable but still works and get job done. $35 shipped
    3.). OEM Kawasaki cover. Has some wear and rip in back but works well especially for skis with aftermarket bars as it's stretched some. Great cover for shop/garage or stationary use. I always seem to use this one as it seems easier to put on. $25 shipped

    Located in Florida, 33706
    I accept PayPal, jetrace19@gmail.com
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Jack's Boat and Waverunner Rental
    145 Boardwalk Place East
    Madeira Beach, Florida 33773
    www.jacksboatrentals.com
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:17 AM #2
    crazycalito330
    crazycalito330 is online now
    PWCToday Guru crazycalito330's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2013
    Location
    Lake Sonoma, California
    Posts
    367

    Re: Three (3) OEM Kawasaki SXR covers

    I'll take the new one, pp sent, refund if already sold

    Sent from my SM-N910V using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:22 AM #3
    Jetrace19
    Jetrace19 is online now
    I dream skis Jetrace19's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2004
    Location
    Largo, FL
    Posts
    764

    Re: Three (3) OEM Kawasaki SXR covers

    It's yours. Payment received. I'll send tracking number as soon as it shipped.

    #1. Sold. Thank you!
    Jack's Boat and Waverunner Rental
    145 Boardwalk Place East
    Madeira Beach, Florida 33773
    www.jacksboatrentals.com
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests)

  1. Jetrace19,
  2. Mythenand

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 