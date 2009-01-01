I have three used OEM Kawasaki SXR covers for sale.
1.) OEM Kawasaki cover. In great shape, near new. $60 shipped
2.) OEM Kawasaki cover, in great shape over all but does have two small tears in nose area of cover. Easily fixable but still works and get job done. $35 shipped
3.). OEM Kawasaki cover. Has some wear and rip in back but works well especially for skis with aftermarket bars as it's stretched some. Great cover for shop/garage or stationary use. I always seem to use this one as it seems easier to put on. $25 shipped