Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Three (3) OEM Kawasaki SXR covers #1 I dream skis Join Date Jan 2004 Location Largo, FL Posts 764 Three (3) OEM Kawasaki SXR covers I have three used OEM Kawasaki SXR covers for sale.



1.) OEM Kawasaki cover. In great shape, near new. $60 shipped

2.) OEM Kawasaki cover, in great shape over all but does have two small tears in nose area of cover. Easily fixable but still works and get job done. $35 shipped

3.). OEM Kawasaki cover. Has some wear and rip in back but works well especially for skis with aftermarket bars as it's stretched some. Great cover for shop/garage or stationary use. I always seem to use this one as it seems easier to put on. $25 shipped



Located in Florida, 33706

I accept PayPal, jetrace19@gmail.com Attached Images 15273903115631763015016.jpg (439.2 KB, 6 views)

15273903115631763015016.jpg (439.2 KB, 6 views) 1527390295742-885347671.jpg (384.3 KB, 6 views)

1527390295742-885347671.jpg (384.3 KB, 6 views) 1527390281533-608869872.jpg (378.0 KB, 7 views)

145 Boardwalk Place East

Madeira Beach, Florida 33773

www.jacksboatrentals.com Jack's Boat and Waverunner Rental145 Boardwalk Place EastMadeira Beach, Florida 33773 #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2013 Location Lake Sonoma, California Posts 367 Re: Three (3) OEM Kawasaki SXR covers I'll take the new one, pp sent, refund if already sold



Sent from my SM-N910V using Tapatalk #3 I dream skis Join Date Jan 2004 Location Largo, FL Posts 764 Re: Three (3) OEM Kawasaki SXR covers It's yours. Payment received. I'll send tracking number as soon as it shipped.



#1. Sold. Thank you!

145 Boardwalk Place East

Madeira Beach, Florida 33773

www.jacksboatrentals.com Jack's Boat and Waverunner Rental145 Boardwalk Place EastMadeira Beach, Florida 33773 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests) Jetrace19, Mythenand Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules