R&D Racing GP1200 ride plate and intake grate
I have a used R&D Racing intake grate and ride plate for a GP 1200 (Not GPR) for the 135 non powervakave ski for sale. Have some surface corrosion from use but in good shape with dings, gouges etc.
Price:. $85 shipped in US
Located in Florida, 33706
I accept PayPal, jetrace19@gmail.com
