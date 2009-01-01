|
I dream skis
Kawasaki SXR Bored 80mm reduction/steering nozzles
I have a set of use OEM Kawasaki SXR steering/reduction nozzles for sale. Reduction nozzles has been hired to 80mm. This helps with acceleration on stock/limited setups.
Price: $65 shipped in US
Located in Florida, 33706
I accept PayPal, jetrace19@gmail.com
