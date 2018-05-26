pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 10:25 PM #1
    Jetrace19
    Jetrace19 is online now
    I dream skis Jetrace19's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2004
    Location
    Largo, FL
    Posts
    762

    Brand New Bullet Marine Kawasaki SXR 800 or 1100 waterbox

    I have a brand new Bullet Marine Kawasaki SXR 800 or 1100 waterbox for sale. Powdercoated dark metallic grey. These retail for $599.00

    Rather see it go to good use.

    Price:. $150 Shipped in US

    Located in Florida, 33706
    I appreciate PayPal, jetrace19@gmail.com
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Jack's Boat and Waverunner Rental
    145 Boardwalk Place East
    Madeira Beach, Florida 33773
    www.jacksboatrentals.com
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 