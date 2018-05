Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: is new solas impeller supposed to engrave/scrape the new wear ring ? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location toronto Posts 25 is new solas impeller supposed to engrave/scrape the new wear ring ? installed new solas impeller on my 2002 seadoo xp 951 and the new impeller took off 1/16th off the new wear ring i can feel the grove with my finger is this normal ? or i need to replace the wear ring ? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location The flakka capitol of Florida Age 36 Posts 4,022 Re: is new solas impeller supposed to engrave/scrape the new wear ring ? Thats a lot. How in the heII did u get the wear ring and impeller installed with that much interference How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?







That's normal as far as I know. The less space between the wear ring and the impeller, the better.



Edit: NVM, just re read, 1/16 inch is allot, my impellers barely touch.

RCW Brawler



