JS440-Oil coming out of spark plug hole!? Hey guys!

I did a full rebuild on a 1990 js440 I picked up, but I am having issues getting it started, it has spark, getting gas, compression is good. It sounds like the timing might be off? It turns over great for about 15seconds and then starts slowing down and chugging. Donít know if this has anything to do with the spark plug holes leaking out a bit of oil when I try to start it. Any help would be great here. Thanks I'll quit before I sit.



1990 JS440

-westcoast high compression head

-westcoast exhaust

-westcoast intake mani

-westcoast ride plate

-finger throttle



1989 JS440

-Kerker exhaust

-westcoast exhaust manifold

-over bore

-finger throttle





1991 JS550

